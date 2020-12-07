Chennai

A project to document Mylapore

The Alliance & Co., a century year-old old publishing company based in Mylapore, is working on two books that will delve into the history of Chennai. One book is about Madras; and the other is about Mylapore, for which it is seeking old photos from people.

“This is a project that I started some years ago; but I could not complete it as I did not get enough photographs. So, this is one more attempt to ask people and institutions to share photos of the past,” says V. Srinivasan, who runs the book house.

Old buildings, temples and landscapes that would talk about how the neighbourhood evolved are what they are looking for.

“The stretch from our office to Luz Corner was widened more than 40 years ago. If someone has a picture of the road we would like to document it for the book. Besides, the old pavilion at P.S. High School is a rare shot,” says Srinivasan.

He says as a publishing house they have a good collection of old photographs but are looking for more.

“We have been approaching old studios in Mylapore to find some rare photos and we have got some,” he says.

Ganamanjari Sampath Kumar has submitted the manuscript for the book.

Those keen on sharing old photographs can contact Srinivasan at 24641314.

