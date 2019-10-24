A police station to guard memorials of former CMs

It is not uncommon to see policemen on bandobast duty for political leaders, but the city has an exclusive police station to guard memorials of four former chief ministers, laid to rest along the Marina beach.

A dingy room made of metal sheets, located on a small lane that separates the memorials of former chief ministers C.N. Anna Durai, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, serves as the police station. “It was inaugurated four years ago,” says a police officer.

No FIRs are registered at the station, and all cases are handled by the Anna Square police station, located a few feet away. “The station has a sanctioned strength of 34 personnel, but the provided strength is only 24,” added the officer.

The station has one inspector, three sub-inspectors, three special sub-inspectors and head constables and personnel of other ranks. “The main duty of the personnel is to guard all memorials, round-the-clock. They do this in three shifts, of eight hours each,” he explained.

During the weekends, thousands of visitors, mainly from other districts and villages, throng the memorials. “Apart from crowd control, we also manage the traffic outside,” said another policeman.

Sensitive issue

DMK leaders, including M.K. Stalin, often visit the memorial, and the police officers provide bandobast. “The memorials of rival AIADMK and DMK leaders are under our care. If someone damages them, it will flare up into a big issue,” he said.

While many feel deputing 34 personnel is a waste of manpower, senior officers say they serve as a reserve force. Though there are no facilities like toilets at the existing station, they hope a new one, which is being planned, will have all the required facilities.