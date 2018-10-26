A plea that drew HC ire

more-in

The Madras High Court on Thursday came down heavily upon a litigant for filing a case seeking a direction to the State government to consider his plea for granting extension of service to Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel, who has been heading the Idol Wing of CID and is due to retire on November 3.

Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu said the case would be dismissed with exemplary costs of ₹1 lakh.

“Who are you? How can you file such a case? Don’t poke your nose into administrative matters and don’t use court as a weapon for improper claims,” the senior judge told the counsel for the petitioner S. Sridharan of Chennai. They later adjourned the case to November 1 after observing “we shall pass orders on that day.”

Subsequently, the judges took up for hearing a petition filed by the Idol Wing CID, seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India to find out the antiquities of hundreds of stolen idols recovered by it so far.

During the course of hearing Assistant Solicitor General G. Karthikeyan informed the court that ASI officials had completed inspection of 630 idols and the rest would be completed within two weeks.

After recording his submission, the judges directed the Registry to list the case after two weeks.

In so far as the anticipatory bail applications of businesspersons Ranvir Shah and Kiran Velagapudi (Kiran Rao) were concerned, the Division Bench adjourned them to November 1 after directing the agency to ascertain the validity of certificates produced by Mr. Shah to prove that he had duly registered the antique idols in his possession.