A plea for making Koyambedu terminus a centre for women’s development

To decongest the Koyambedu bus terminus, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has built one terminus each at Madhavaram and Kilambakkam. Another is coming up at Kuthambakkam. Once these termini start working, all long-distance buses will be assigned to them, and the Koyambedu terminus will remain unused. Residents want the terminus to house educational institutions for women. We have also sent this plea to the Chief Minister’s Cell.

Arumai Nathan, president, Virugambakkam Residents’ Welfare Association.

CMDA official responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority says a decision on how to utilise the Koyambedu terminus will be taken after stake-holders send in their feedback. The above suggestion will be considered.

No money for roads

The Tamil Nadu government has been allotting more money for social welfare programmes than for maintaining infrastructure, including roads.

The potholes on several roads at Anna Nagar and Mogappair cause traffic congestion at peak hours. Bad roads also endanger the lives of motorists and pedestrians alike.

Allocation of more money for repairs to and maintenance of roads in the city would help to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents.

Sweetlyn Jasper John, Anna Nagar.

