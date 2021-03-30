A platform for the common man at Chennai’s Panagal Park

S. Kasturi Rangan of Choolaimedu Exnora Innovators Club speaks at a meet-up . Photo: special arrangement

In this season of speeches, a recollection of an initiative at this park in T. Nagar that promised anyone who turned up, a patient five-minute hearing

Here is a recurring image of the season. From a jacked-up platform on a modified vehicle, a leader towers roof and shoulders over the common man and seeks to win him over.

It calls to mind another speaking platform, from another era, and serving a wholly different purpose.

At 1.5 feet above terra firma, it was hardly an imposing platform. Its other dimensions — 3 feet long and 1.5 feet broad — did not make it any grander. No leader stood atop this makeshift wooden platform, only the common man. When actor Karan, as chief guest, inaugurated this speaking platform — Soap Box Exnora — on a Sunday at Panagal Park in July 1999, it promised the common man a 5-minute hearing, as long as he kept politics, religion and socially unacceptable ideas and discussions out of it. “Founder and Chairman of Exnora International MB Nirmal launched the initiative here, as he was impressed with how the Soap Box at Hyde Park, London had promoted a culture of public speaking and sharing of ideas in that land,” says Ponkalaimani, who was president of Panagal Park Soap Box Exnora, and also co-coordinator of Soap Box Exnora. The initiative engineered a broad definition of “the common man”.

“Bureaucrats, film personalities, television actors, successful businessmen and professionals and educationists would step on to the platform at Panagal Park. So did shop-keepers from the pavement stores on Ranganathan Street. On some Sundays, when we kept the soap box going from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., those having shops on the pavements of Ranganathan Street would speak, making their visits in the morning, as they would rightly anticipate a rush in the evening. Their engagement with the speaking forum led to the formation of Ranganathan Street Vyabarigal Sangam Exnora,” recalls Ponkalaimani. Then domiciled at Singaram Street in T Nagar, Alka Sharma (principal of Linga Global School in srivilliputtur), was a regular at this Sunday speaking forum, along with her mother Aruna Sharma. Alka spotlights the inclusive aspect of the platform: “There was no hard and fast rule about the language. People could speak in any language they were comfortable with.”

The Panagal Park Soap Box engineered turnarounds.

“Once, a young rag-picker spoke about life as he saw it around Chennai in the dead of night, when he would go around the streets looking for recyclable discards. He shared how lumpen elements would break the law. He did not want to continue as a rag picker, and said if he found an opportunity to lead a better life, he would take it. One of the regulars at the Forum, Chandrasekaran Salem Ramadasan, who was at that time running a company that dealt in patient-handling equipment in T. Nagar, gave the rag-picker money to first have a haircut. He would later find a job for the rag-picker in his own company,” says Ponkalaimani.

Now, this one takes the cake for surreality. One Sunday, a pick-pocket took to the platform. It had an O-Henrish ring to it, with this speaker confessing to the audience that he was at the park eyeing their pockets, but the speeches impacted and led him to wipe the slate clean and start afresh.

Ponkalaimani narrates: “When we heard this speech, we were beside ourselves with disbelief. He was at the park hoping to pick the pocket of someone lost in listening to the speeches. But he never could do it. As he himself put it, he himself got lost in the speeches. Speakers’ accounts of how they surmounted their personal problems caused him to reconsider his life. Inspired, he kept returning to listen to more speeches. From there, continuing as a pick-pocket was an existential impossibility.”

Alka, who spoke considerably on environment and women’s empowerment, points out how the diversity of ideas on offer benefitted youngsters. She explains: “For instance, Chandrasekaran with his experience running a business that made wheelchairs and stretchers for hospitals, would talk about how to start a business. It proved extremely helpful for youngsters.” Maharajan Mariappan, an acupressure professional, similarly thinks highly of the speaking forum’s contribution to youngsters’ self-development. “Back then, I was staying at a room on Natesan Street in T. Nagar, and was going through a low, and some of the Sunday speeches helped me deal with it effectively.”