A pit-stop for police services

Kaaval Uthavi App will allow user to make distress calls, file e-complaints

The Tamil Nadu police have launched a mobile application, called Kaaval Uthavi App, a single pit-stop for a plethora of services, such as making distress alerts or calls, filing of e-complaints, conveying information through text or image or video, and filing complaints about financial and non-financial cyber crimes.

Since it was introduced, the application has crossed more than 50,000 downloads in less than a week. It is the brainchild of Amaraesh Pujari, Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime, and his team.

Mr. Pujari told The Hindu, “There has been a good response from members of the public to the app, which has several new features. The aim of the app is to help in crime prevention by alerting the control room before a crime takes place through the distress alert and anonymous complaint features.”

“This also provides members of the public with a digital platform to access police services through their mobile phones. It has been our endeavour to provide a digital platform in the form of a mobile app for seamless interaction of members of the public with the police for hassle-free service delivery, obviating the need to visit a police station for each and every service,” Mr. Pujari said.

By pressing the emergency help button, people can get immediate assistance from the control room through call-back and follow-up until call closure. An emergency trigger will be generated and transmitted, along with the app user’s live location, to the control room for easy identification of the caller.

Based on the location details received at the control room, the nearest police station will be mapped for ease of call-attending and emergency services delivery. A short video of 15 seconds of scene of crime will be transmitted to the control room at the click of the emergency trigger button, using the front camera of the mobile phone.

Apart from sending emergency alert to the control room, an automated SMS, along with the app user’s live location, will be sent to two registered friends/family members to alert them. If mobile data are not available or very low, the emergency alert will be sent to the control room as SMS packet data, along with the last known location of the app user.

Mr. Pujari said dedicated desks were created in the police master control room to monitor distress calls and complaints lodged through the application. Members of the public will be able to send their complaints on eve-teasing, dowry harassment, sexual abuse/harassment, domestic violence, stalking, kidnapping, road accidents, unauthorised transactions in bank accounts and financial frauds.

The application provides one-touch voice call and web-based link access to file cyber complaints and connect with the Cyber Crime Wing. It also provides the users with various social media services of the Tamil Nadu police and access to day-to-day updates.