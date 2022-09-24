A pinch of tradition to gastronomy

“Like your body’s in the room but you’re not really there” — that line from Em Beihold’s pop hit Numb Little Bug summarises the engagement levels Krithiga enjoyed in the IT field. She is today parked body, spirit and soul in what is best described as a pursuit of health and professional meaning, treading a path paved with organic living. This might seem to echo a trite old theme — a software professional turning their back on the corporate world, disengaging from the bustle, and sticking to green life choices helped by savings and continuing gig work — but in truth, it does not.

Thanks to hurriedly gathered information on healthy eating, the value of organic and traditional foods hit Krithiga in the eye during her pregnancy and the days immediately following it as a young mom. What made sense in her personal space is what she promotes in the market place.

Organic Positive, her entreprenuerial initiative seeks to shore up indigenous foods. Organic Positive sells organic rice varieties, spices and mixes. With a fixed unit in Koyambedu, Organic Positive carries out deliveries across Chennai and beyond. The enthusiasm with which she trots out the health benefits of Kattu samba rice, mappillai samba and kattuyaanam rice varieties underlines her faith in what she does. The brand also has ready-to-eat breakfast mixes and granolas made completely using indigenous rice varieties, ghee made from cow milk, and millets. “I’m particularly fond of Neutro Crunch, our granola formulated especially for women, keeping in mind their needs,” says Krithiga, a Korattur resident. Orders within Chennai are delivered within two days. For details, visit their website www.organicpositive.in