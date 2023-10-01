A peek into a park, at the heart of Chennai, at Gopalapuram 

October 01, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

On the road parallel to Semmozhi Poonga, a lesser-known park is slowly becoming the go-to greenspace for walkers and youngsters. From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day, around 60 to 70 walkers use the Senganthal Poonga on Avvai Shanmugam Salai at Gopalapuram. Named after the State flower, the flame lily or glory lily, the 6.3-acre park is spacious and quiet. It has a walking track under a lush canopy. The shell-shaped entrance opens to a pergola with a shaded walkway and plenty of benches, and an open air theatre.

The Senganthal Poonga was built in 2021 by the Horticulture Department at a cost of ₹5 crore on the land it retrieved from the private Agri Horticultural Society after a legal battle in the Supreme Court. The park has a pond, which is now being deepened, an open gym, and solar panels.

100 trees of different species

The Poonga houses close to 100 trees of 20 different species, including tamarind (Tamarindus indica), neem (Azadirachta indica), areca palm (Chrysalidocarpus lutescens), punga maram (Pongamia pinnata), song of India (Dracaena reflexa), mastwood, (Calophyllum inophyllum) and weeping fig (Ficus benjamina).

According to an official of the Horticulture Department, there are about 40 species of ornamental plants at the park. The Department also sells saplings to members of the public from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The nursery includes banana, tulsi, lemon grass, and corn cane. Flowering plants such as parijatham, tabernae, hibiscus, jasmine, and ixora are also sold.

Preferred park

For morning walkers, the park has a well-maintained track. The Senganthal Poonga is now favoured by social media content creators and young couples. Shiny Precilla, a dancer, often visits the park to shoot videos for her social media account. “When I was a student at Church Park school, this place was like a forest. I have been coming here since last year,” she told The Hindu. Asked why she prefers this park, Ms. Precilla said it is safer and not crowded. “Walkers come in the morning, otherwise it is mostly family or people who come to shoot,” she said.

The entrance fee is ₹25. Regular walkers can get a monthly pass for ₹200. As for movie shooting, the crew has to get a permit from the Directorate of Horticulture and Plantation Crops at Chepauk. The fee for shooting a film is ₹25,000 a day.

More flora

In June 2023, the government regained possession of another 6.3-acre land belonging to the Agri Horticultural Society on Cathedral Road, which was taken on lease by the Society in the late 1800s and early 1900s. In 1989, the government attempted to take back these land parcels, but the Society went to court. Finally, after a 33-year legal battle, the Chennai District Collectorate got back the ₹1,000-crore land measuring four cawnies, 18 grounds and 1,683 square feet.

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (Tanhoda) was shifted from K.K. Nagar to the reclaimed land where the sale of plants, seeds and manure has started.

The erstwhile Society is home to a wide range of flora. According to Pauline Deborah, a botanist and professor at the Women’s Christian College, the gigantic African Baobab or the Devil’s tree (Adansonia digitata) is the star attraction. Other notable species include the ylang-ylang tree (Cananga odorata), sea grape tree (Coccoloba uvifera), Ceylon tea tree (Elaeodendron glaucum), wood of life (Guaiacum officinale), Butter tree (Madhuca longifolia var. latifolia), Champak tree (Magnolia champaca), Ceylon ironwood (Manilkara hexandra), Moulmein Rosewood (Millettia peguensis) and Arjun tree (Terminalia arjuna).

Plans for a world-class park

The Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court in June that it intended to upgrade the Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road as a world-class park by annexing to it the recently retrieved land from the Agri Horticultural Society. The 20-acre Semmozhi Poonga, Chennai’s first botanical garden built in 2010, is still thronged by families and tourists, but mostly couples.

So far, the Semmozhi Poonga has undergone two rounds of refurbishment. The first facelift happened in 2017 when floor tiles and wash rooms were spruced up; compound walls damaged in Cyclone Vardah were reconstructed and damaged benches were replaced. The second phase of renovation involved construction of a dressing room because, over the years, the greenery of the Semmozhi Poonga became an ideal spot in the city for photoshoots.

The Chief Minister’s announcement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his Independence Day 2023 speech, had announced that the ‘Kalaignar Memorial Centenary Park’ would be established on the newly acquired plot and modelled after the Botanical Garden and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. This would be done at a cost of ₹25 crore.

With the treasure trove of old trees, both exotic and native, and land at the heart of the city, there is immense potential for the sites and parks to be used as spaces to unwind amid greenery and learn about plants.