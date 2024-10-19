‘A parking advisory for the monsoon season in the works’

Following forecast of heavy and incessant rains, flyovers become parking lots thanks to Greater Chennai Traffic Police stating in a post that its personnel would not fine owners of these vehicles. But GCTP qualified this concession with a warning that in the future, flyovers would not be allowed to be turned into parking lanes. On October 17, The Hindu reported that many owners were yet to remove their vehicles from flyovers in Velachery.

R. Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner of Police — Traffic, says there is a need to identify parking areas in neighbourhoods and also promote them.

“We see private parking spaces coming up in many places including ECR and the area near Natesan Park. There are apps promoting paid parking concepts but people are not using them the way they should be used,” says Sudhakar.

While past experiences of vehicles getting submerged in flood waters during heavy rains has driven many residents to flyovers, it is important to ensure this behaviour does not become entrenched.

Parking on more than one lane can hinder movement of vehicles. On October 14, the traffic police had to request people not be park on the second lane. “During a monsoon-related, motorists who would usually take the road below might take the flyovers and parked vehicles should not hinder their movement,” says the Additional Commissioner.

“You do not have to come to the top of the flyover to park your vehicle. There are certain high-altitude places where water will not enter, so find areas that also promise safety of vehicles,” he says.

The Traffic Department is also working to see if certain places can be identified for vehicles to be parked. “Before CMRL work began, there was not much waterlogging on OMR. That is not the case now. Things are dynamic and we need to identify such places from time to time. We are also working with other departments to see if an advisory can be given to people on monsoon-related parking,” says Sudhakar.

Demand for paid parking shoots up

While flyovers were turned into parking zones when the weather for October 15-17 had been predicted, away from the media glare, paid parking spaces were getting filled up.

On various platforms, information of places where paid parking space can be found was being shared. On X, Jagadeesh Jeff shared the location of a parking space at Kandanchavadi.

P. Suriyan, who manages two covered paid parking spaces in Perungudi, was flooded with requests from his neighbours and friends to accommodate their four-wheelers.

“A majority of my customers are from areas such as Taramani, Thoraipakkam and Palavakkam and they avail the space on a long-term basis at a charge of ₹3,000 a month. Once they heard about the weather prediction, they wanted their four-wheelers to be accommodated,” says Suriyan of Pandian Car Parking.

Emerald Parking Yard, which has parking areas in Red Hill, Urapakkam and Iyyappatangal, had more than 30 vehicle owners who availed its space on a short-term basis. “Requests for parking space ranged from one week to two weeks. We also offer parking space for a 24-hour duration. There is an increasing demand for covered car parking, but we mainly offer parking for two-wheelers,” says Arun Prasad of Emerald Parking Yard.

Some paid parking space providers are are not keen on accommodating vehicles during the monsoon.

“We make it clear that owners have to park at their own risk, so in case of a flood-like situation we do not want to take the additional burden of ensuring the vehicle’s safety,” says a staff with a parking firm in Ramapuram.

A ramp to stay above troubled waters

On October 13, Prakash Dhanapalan of VGP Selva Nagar in Velachery made an investment. He spent ₹25,000 to get a movable “flood ramp” fixed at his car parking area. The equipment that he bought from Vaahan Stack Parking Solutions would ensure the car is raised by 3.5 feet to prevent flood waters from damaging it.

Prakash is yet to witness the ramp’s effectiveness, as the recent rains did not cause any inundation on Bethel Avenue in VGP Selva Nagar.

“It is certainly an investment and can be used whenever the need arises. I am at least at peace that I have a ready solution at home in case the intensity of rains is heavy leading to water logging in our area,” says Prakash, who lives in a apartment with nine flats.

VGP Selva Nagar has been infamous for inundation, and residents have restored to different solutions to keep the flood waters away. In 2015, water had entered the lift of his apartment, and many cars, including Prakash’s, suffered damage due to waterlogging. “It was a new car and the bill amount crossed ₹2 lakh. As we had insurance, I had to spend only ₹20,000 towards repairing it,” says Prakash.

The apartment is almost three feet above road level, but in 2023 flood waters did enter the building.

“My car suffered damage and as the vehicle is old I did not get much insurance and spent ₹30,000 from my pocket towards repairs,” he says.

All these monsoon-related instances of the past were reasons why Prakash readily invested a flood ramp when he met the promoter at a business event in the city. “Some bolts need to be fixed to the ground and the equipment can be dismantled when not in use,” he adds.

