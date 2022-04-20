A park, a playground and 60,000 saplings to come up along Adyar in two months

Mayor R. Priya plants saplings and inspets the work on ecorestoration of the river

The Greater Chennai Corporation will complete work on planting 60,000 saplings along the banks of the Adyar before the onset of the monsoon this year. The civic body planted 28,300 saplings last year and work on the removal of encroachments and planting of additional saplings will resume shortly. The trees will be planted in large parcels of land along the stretches of 2.35 km of river banks near areas such as Raja Annamalaipuram. Once the project is completed, residents will have access to a park and playfield along the river with a lot of tree cover.

Mayor R. Priya planted saplings along the banks of the Adyar and inspected the work on ecorestoration of the river.

The work has been taken up along a stretch from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge to MRTS bridge and another stretch from MRTS bridge to Gandhi Mandapam Road bridge. Work on the northern side of the river along Raja Annamalaipuram has been delayed owing to encroachments in areas such as S.K.P. Puram. “We will complete the planting of saplings in two months. The saplings belong to 16 species that are indigenous,” said an official.

The Corporation has taken up construction of a wall along the Adyar after removal of encroachments as part of the projects under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. Work on the construction of a 24.67-km wall along the Adyar from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge to the Airport Runway Bridge has started at an estimated cost of ₹66.16 crore. Around 7.9 km of the wall has been completed so far. Work on the wall is under way along the 5.21 km of the river. The civic body had set a deadline of March 2022 for completion of a portion of the wall. Owing to a delay in removal of encroachments, the project is yet to be completed. The remaining stretch of the 11.56 km will be taken up after resettlement of families and removal of encroachments.