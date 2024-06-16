A parcel of deceit that leaves many defrauded of their life savings

Narayanan (name changed), 63, retired from a private company in 2021. His children are settled in the U.S. He and his wife are staying at Besant Nagar. His wife’s birthday was on March 27. It was 9 a.m. He had finished breakfast and was planning to go to temple with his wife when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be an employee of FedEx at Andheri in Maharashtra and said a parcel sent by Narayanan from Mumbai to Thailand two days ago contained five passports, three SBI credit cards, four kilograms of cloth and, most importantly, 140 grams of MDMA, a narcotic substance. The caller said the parcel was detained, and the police were conducting an inquiry.

A perplexed Narayanan told the caller that he had no clue to what MDMA was and he had not travelled to Mumbai for long. The employee said the parcel was booked in his name with Aadhaar details. The caller also disclosed the Aadhaar number, leaving Narayanan panic-stricken. He kept repeating to the caller that he hadn’t sent any parcel. Then the employee told him that if he had not done so, the matter must be reported to the Narcotics Department of Andheri.

The call was connected to another person who claimed to be inspector Sathputhi of the Narcotics Department. She asked him to make a Skype call as she had to enquire about him further and verify the photo on the Aadhaar card attached to the parcel. He started pleading that he had done no wrong, but the anonymous inspector convinced him that even to prove his innocence, he had to come online first.

Video turned off

During the Skype call, the inspector’s video was turned off, but he could see the host name: Cyber Economics and Narcotics Division, with the police logo in the background. She then asked him to show his Aadhaar card and confirmed his address and other details. Since transport of narcotic substances was one of the most serious offences, she had to make a thorough investigation, which meant she needed to know his full business background, she said.

Before he could start answering questions, the inspector connected the call to ‘Deputy Commissioner of Police’ D.S. Swamy. Soon, the ‘DCP’ started speaking and he said there was evidence that Narayanan had sent the parcel. He accused him of being involved in money laundering too: a criminal named Mohammad Wahab, arrested recently for money laundering, admitted to have known Narayanan, and he had transferred $19 million from Mumbai to Japan in Narayanan’s name.

Money sent to Japan

Narayanan told the ‘DCP’ that he was ready to do anything to prove his innocence. Then the ‘DCP’ told him that there was a chance that the banks could have leaked his data and using this data, Mohammad Wasab could have transferred money to Japan. The ‘DCP’ showed him a form and asked him to read it, oblige and take a photo of it. The form contained the header: Central Bureau of Investigation: Consent to terms of confidentiality agreement. It also mentioned Narayanan as the suspect in the money laundering case. The form also instructed him to maintain the confidentiality of this investigation and not to travel abroad till the case was closed.

The ‘DCP’ then asked for his bank account details and said all the transactions had to be verified. Narayanan obliged and shared the details — ₹50,000 in savings bank and a Fixed Deposit for ₹18 lakh and SBI account for ₹2 lakh. The ‘DCP’ said Narayanan should transfer all the money from his accounts to the account of the Reserve Bank of India till the verification was over and that would be completed within half-an-hour. He said funds would be returned if no criminality was detected. So, Narayanan transferred his money to the account number mentioned by the ‘DCP’. In fact, the DCP helped him change the transaction limit from 1 lakh to 100 lakhs and thus enabled transfer of money from the FD and all his other accounts too.

After the money transfer, the ‘DCP’ sent an acknowledgement letter titled – Reserve Bank of India – Acknowledgement letter from the Financial Department – that said the suspect’s (Narayanan) bank accounts would be scrutinized, funds verified and be refunded if it was all legally obtained. Narayanan read it and also took a photo of it. The ‘DCP’ said he would fly down to Chennai the next morning and they could go to the bank and investigate the data leak. Narayanan got his contact number.

He waited for his money to be transferred back to his account. Hours passed. He was checking his phone many times for messages and his bank account online. There was no reimbursement. He thought to himself that after all it was a government process, and it could not be rushed. To get some clarification, he called up the ‘DCP’. “This number does not exist,” said a crisp pre-recorded woman’s voice.

Narayanan dialled the number of the Andheri police station. An inspector of police took the call and explained that Narayanan had received a bogus call. The inspector said there was no FedEx parcel with narcotics, no case of money laundering, and the persons who spoke to him were cybercriminals. Later that day, an FIR was registered with a Cyber Crime Police Station in Chennai. The police said that since the complaint was made in a short time of the occurrence of the crime, a part of the money transferred was put on hold. Further investigation is being carried out.

No Cybercrime Police, CBI, CBCID, Crime Branch Police and Enforcement Directorate conduct interrogations of the public via Skype applications or video calls, Cyber Crime Police.

Following an alarming number of calls for assistance from cyber-crime victims, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has been revamping its helpline system with adding more persons for attending to calls for assistance. The cybercrime helpline, 1930, gets at least 800-900 calls daily for help in recovery of money.

In case of any suspicious call, people are advised to dial 1930 to report the case or to register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The helpline is being handled at the Cyber Crime Wing headquarters at Ashok Nagar in Chennai. However, many often complain that nobody is taking calls. Following such complaints, the Cyber Crime Wing is taking steps to overhaul the system and attend the calls.

Number to increase

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, told The Hindu, “Now, we are having eight call-takers. Soon, we will increase the number to 15 and then we will have separate teams to deal with everything, including the government authorities, banks, generating reports, rendering victim assistance. And we’ll also try to have some staff who are multi-lingual.”

“We also have plans to outsource the handling of calls to private firms. Engineers of these firms are very familiar with cybercrimes. They will take the details from victims and police teams will assist them. They will follow it up with banks and fin-tech companies... Mainly, police work will be done by our teams,” said Mr. Kumar.

Under a system proposed, bank employees will sit with police personnel at the Ashok Nagar centre to stop fraudulent money transactions. The Cyber Crime Wing is introducing a new software. It will show how many callers are waiting and how many calls have been missed. “So, there is no chance of missing out on any call,” he said.

The helpline received 46,000 calls until last month. At least 100 complaints are being recorded in FIRs daily. The police said that even if anyone did not suffer any loss, those who received scam calls could report on www.cybercrime.gov.in. Then, the police would block the SIM numbers involved in the scams.