ADVERTISEMENT

A noxious mixture below the flyover of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road

Updated - July 28, 2024 10:52 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 10:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An eyesore: On the eastern side of the flyover, residents dump garbage, which has not been cleared for years.

The vast space under a portion of the flyover of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road-GST Road is where sewage overflows from a damaged pipe. On the eastern side of the flyover, which links the GST Road to Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, residents dump garbage, which has not been cleared for years. Anti-social elements use this space for consuming liquor at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists taking the two service roads face severe hardship from the smell from the sewage and the garbage. This space can be turned into a parking lot to decongest the service road near Pallavaram. The Highways Department has taken steps to beautify the other sections of the flyover, but it has ignored this place.

David Manohar, Chitlapakkam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official responds:

A senior official of the Highways Department says the Tambaram Corporation has been asked to clear the garbage and rectify the damaged sewer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stray cattle menace

Stray cattle pose a threat to motorists on Rajiv Gandhi Salai where several information technology companies are located. Recently, a large herd of cattle was found occupying both lanes of Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Siruseri, forcing the motorists to drive cautiously.

The stray animals are impounded in areas under the Chennai Corporation. The Highways Department should direct the local bodies located beyond the Corporation limits to impound them.

S. Shyamsundar, Sholinganallur.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US