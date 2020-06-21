A novel Coronavirus assignment: Seamstresses sew sustainability into safety

During the lockdown, two seamstresses, one at Citadines and the other at Somerset, had a briefing that was out of ordinary — they had to sew sustainability into safety.
It went like this: They had to upcycle the fabric at their disposal morphing them into two-ply masks as well as sanitiser-holding pouches. These safety aids would be distributed to the staff at these facilities; and on World Environment Day, to the guests.
“At both these facilities, the in-house housekeeping team, which includes a seamstress, drove the initiative. For the making of the masks, they upcycled old cotton bedsheets by having them sterilised at the in-house laundry unit. The cotton fabric thus readied was stitched into masks by the seamstresses at their respective tailoring unit,” explains Supriya Malhotra, Area General Manager — Chennai, The Ascott, which runs the aparthotels Citadines on Old Mahabalipuram Road and Somerset at MRC Nagar.
“The two-ply cotton masks are washable and reusable and we have made some available at the front desk so that anyone at these facilities finding themselves short of a mask can take one.”
The sanitiser-holding pouches, again made of upcycled fabric, come paired to key holders that enable them to be attached to bags. “Besides the guest services team recycled old magnets into fridge magnets, nicely-coloured and with a striking message about staying home,” Supriya adds. “These initiatives are part of a conscious effort not to waste anything, but upcycle things as much as possible.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath