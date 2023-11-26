HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A new selfie point on the block

What Marina Beach has done for Namma Chennai Selfie Point, Bessie just might do for this hangout space at the Health Walk Track

November 26, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Special Correspondent

For a good part of the day — of course, outside the period when the sun pins people down with a pointed stare and gives them a five-aspirin headache — a hangout space at the Health Walk Track plays its role to the hilt. The zeitgeist of the times is documentation of the everyday and the commonplace. With the advent of the mobile camera, the celebration of the quotidian has been on the upswing, interesting nuances being added to it every passing day.

With phone photography pushing the envelope and post-production tools built into platforms like Instagram, images shot in banal settings come alive in unbelievable texture and colour. A good backdrop is a bonus, and the generation that found the smartphone in its crib knows a good backdrop when it sees one. And there is one at a reasonably wide hangout space carved out on Besant Avenue Road for those hitting the health walk track.

ALSO READ
Health Walk takes care of civic health too in Chennai

And for many, the part has come to represent the whole, as they hit the track just to park themselves at the hangout space to take photos and selfies.

Fibreglass sculptures of a woman in mid stride, a pet dog looking up to her and a man parked in a bench taking a break from a run seem to have an aura of quasi-celebrities, as visitors stand next to them for their photos much like they would next to film and sports stars.

The golden hue on these sculpted images would wear off, and so would people’s fascination for them. For now though, this space is a congregating point for families and to a larger extent, groups of youngsters, for a click or two.

As Bessie is nearby, it probably might have a higher fascination quotient than one might be led to believe.

In the early hours of November 25, a group of youngsters, some of them having biked from as far as Valasaravakkam to Bessie, had a pitstop at a minor hangout space on the track — the one on the bend of Besant Avenue Road.

Marina beach fuels an interest in the Namma Chennai selfie point, and Bessie just might do the same for this hangout space.

Related Topics

Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.