A new kind of COVID waste

Be careful while disposing of at-home testing kits

The move to regulate the use of COVID-19 self-testing kits included their safe disposal. It may be noted that as per a report in The Hindu, the health department does not advocate the use of self-testing kits and recommends RT-PCR.

Recently, waste management company Urbaser Sumeet, which operates in certain zones of Greater Chennai Corporation, made a post on its Facebook page to educate the public on what to do with the used items from each test, including the testing strip, swab and extraction tube.

If tested negative, the poster reads, the contents of the kit must be disposed of in the domestic hazardous bin. This is to be treated like any other biomedical waste. If tested positive, the items must be wrapped and put in the yellow bag and kept aside for the PPE-clad BOV operators to collect them.

Conservancy workers in zones managed by the Corporation collect waste from homes of patients in separate bags which are then dropped at common drop points for a waste management company that takes them to the incinerator.

Many residents do not know how to procure these yellow bags. According to GCC officials, the bags are given to homes where someone has tested positive. So, it is important they do a laboratory test so that the Corporation has a record of the patient and his address.

In a majority of the cases, the medical kit given to the person on day one itself has the yellow bag, says an assistant engineer with Zone VII in Ambattur.

“Those who do not have access to them can contact the sanitary inspector of the area,” he says.

A sanitary inspector says those who collect the yellow bag are careful about disposing of the waste properly. The challenge is in reaching out to people who claim to know everything but may not be following the guidelines of the Pollution Control Board. “In big apartments, where the use of self testing kits is more prevalent, we inform the committee members about creating awareness on safe disposal practices,” says the sanitary inspector.

The contact numbers of COVID volunteers are shared with the association so that they can call us whenever they need extra bags, says the inspector.

Being responsible

In the absence of the coloured bag, people must take care to wrap any such medical waste.

“We had used a COVID self-testing kit and as we did not know how to dispose of it, we wrapped it in a paper and marked X in red and dropped it in our reject waste,” says a resident of Mandaveli.

It may be recalled that recently, the Karnataka government issued a new set of guidelines for disposing of Rapid Antigen and other testing kits used at home.