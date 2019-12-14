A new creche to watch over kids of police personnel

Aiming at reducing the stress of police personnel working round the clock, the city police have launched a new playschool-cum-day care centre for taking care of their children.

In 2003, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had inaugurated the day care facility at the Armed Police campus in Pudupet. Now, a new building has been built at the cost of ₹70 lakh in Egmore, following an announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the State Assembly.

The day care centre, which was functioning earlier from the temporary shelter, has been shifted to the new building.

Trained helpers

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday inaugurated the facility, with a park, at the new building, for the welfare of police personnel. Five women police personnel under a Sub-Inspector of Police have been posted. Trained workers and helpers will provide day care facilities and supervise the functioning of the centre.

Within the centre, there are essential play material, teaching/ learning materials, furniture and toys. Sleeping facilities for children are also available.

Mr. Viswanathan said a similar facility would be created at the Armed Police campus in St. Thomas Mount, and at other places.