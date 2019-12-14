Slices of life in Chennai, frozen in time

Namakku Soru Than Mukkiyam (for us food is top priority) — a collection of photographs related to food, ranging from a Ramzan dish to roadside eateries in the city, and even a darter trying to eat a small fish — welcomes the visitor at Eyes of Madras 3.0.

Organised by Chennai PhotoWalk (CPW), the third edition of the exhibition was inaugurated on Friday, and will go on till December 15. Entry to Art Houz, the venue, is free.

Namakku Soru Than Mukkiyam is one of 8 themes for this year’s event. As one walks across the hall, one realises that participants have frozen little things — missed in the hustle and bustle of daily life — in time. An old woman sitting between two autorickshaw drivers, a little girl’s expression when she explains something to someone, a Metro station, and men relishing food at a roadside eatery are some of the subjects.

A total of 201 images by 104 participants have been put on display. Last year, a total of 200 images were on display and 2,000 people visited the exhibition. “This year, the youngest participant is Vishal Rajmohan, a class 9 student,” said Naveen Kumar, a member of CPW, pointing to a photo of a vendor, holding boxes in his hand.

Variety of themes

Others have clicked photographs on various themes — All About Textures and Patterns, Crazy Corner, Expressions Unlimited, Corporate Life in Chennai, Street Stories of Chennai and many more. This time, a lot of photographs clicked using mobile phones are also on display. “Mobile phone photography is allowed during our walks. As you don’t have to be professional to join the walk and click pictures, many are sheddng their inhibitions and joining us,” said N. Ramaswamy, another member.

“Last year, a hospital group purchased 13 photographs,” added Mr. Naveen.