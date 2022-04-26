A need for last-mile connectivity in smaller Metro stations

The Arumbakkam Metro has been one of the few stations whose patronage has been rather poor since the beginning. At present, the station only caters to about 1,500-1,600 passengers a day.

Located on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, this station has the potential to shift thousands of residents to public transport with a few measures, residents say.

Since many streets behind the station are narrow, introducing last-mile connectivity options like share autorickshaws may help residents. Also, a stretch of the pedestrian pathway near the station is poorly maintained, exacerbating the problem and making it difficult for commuters walking to the station.

At a time when Metro Rail ridership is witnessing an upward trend, focussing on improving commuter amenities, not just in larger and terminal stations but also in the smaller ones, could collectively improve the patronage.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they are in the process of introducing mini-buses in many stations in both phase I and phase I extension. “We will look into the last-mile connectivity issue in this station and see if mini-buses can be operated or we will consider other options,” an official said.