A musical evening marks 75th year of India-U.S. diplomatic relations

Rajhesh Vaidhya and mandolin U. Rajesh performing during the Indo American Musical Harmony in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

July 04, 2022 23:08 IST

People to people relations far ahead of political relations between the two countries, says N. Ravi

Between India and the U.S., people-to-people ties and educational and cultural relations have made their way and are far ahead of the political relations that were marked by over decades of estrangement, N. Ravi, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra and Director, The Hindu Group, said.

During the Indo American Musical Harmony, an event held to celebrate India 75 and the American Independence Day organised by Global Carnatic Musicians Association (GCMA), VVS Foundation, India and SaMaa Arts LLC, U.S., he said: “Only in the more recent period, political relations have caught up with cultural and people to people ties and risen to the level of strategic partnership. It is fitting that we should be celebrating cultural relations that has been a forerunner to strong political ties, encompassing political, economic, strategic and defence relations,” he said. The four-million-strong Indian diaspora in the U.S. are a force for closer ties, he said.

K. Harisankar, secretary, Narada Gana Sabha, said carnatic music had its own share in bringing together people from two continents.

“Apart from collaboration in music, in times of distress we get people from across continents to render help. Bonds created has helped in doing phenomenal help during crisis. For instance, many musicians were helped during the pandemic from fundraising events,” he added.

V. V. Sundaram, secretary of Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival; Nirmala Rajasekar, vice-president of GCMA; V.V.S. Murari, joint secretary of GCMA, spoke.

The event was marked by several performances, including those of veena exponent Rajhesh Vaidhya and mandolin player U. Rajesh.