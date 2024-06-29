A mother’s cry for justice

Last month, the Welfare of the Differently-Abled Persons Department issued a circular to 19 universities in Tamil Nadu reminding them that they have to reserve five per cent of the seats in higher education for persons with benchmark disabilities. And that was a momentous development for those working towards an inclusive education system, especially for V. Padma, mother of a differently-abled son.

Last academic year, 20-year-old E. Sachin’s dream of joining the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University for a bachelor’s programme got quashed after the institution denied him a seat saying he did not meet the physical requirements demanded by the course. A promising basketball player and swimmer, Sachin, who is on the spectrum, later relocated from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli to pursue a course in sports education from an arts and science college.

His mother Padma was determined to know why Sachin was rejected despite having all the required documents.

“I first registered a complaint with the State Commission for the Welfare of the Differently-Abled, which acts as a magistrate for any complaints brought to them, against the Sports University,” says Padma.

The Sports University denied admission to Sachin as they were following a 2015 Government Order that states that the candidate must be medically fit and free from any deformities to take up the course in physical education.

“Actually the University had not changed its admission guidelines based on the RPWD Act, 2016. In the process, the University has been rejecting students citing the old GO,” says Padma.

For this parent who was helping her son realise his dream, taking on a university meant doing lot of groundwork. Filing an RTI plea, doing rigorous follow-ups and studying various judgements helped build up the case. She took help from special parents. “I knew I could not fight it alone, so I met disability activists, support group members to understand if the reason for denying admission was justified,” Padma says much of the hearing happened virtually.

Points to be considered * Educational institutions must ensure ‘reasonable accommodations’ according to the individual’s requirement. * Candidates with at least 40% disability shall be allowed to apply irrespective of the type of disability. Courses shall not be restricted unreasonably. The core course module, barrier associated with a particular type of disability and the reasonable accommodation can be used as the criteria for inclusion/exclusion. * The functional requirements for reservation in employment is sitting, standing, bending, lifting, seeing and hearing. All these requirements may not be necessary for studying in a course. Hence, the institution may arrive at the functional requirements for each course and furnish them in the admission prospectus. * If any institution has already issued prospectus that is not in line with the RPWD Act 2016 that institution may consider issuing addendum. (Extracts from the circular issued to Universities)

Never mind Sachin did not get to study in the Sports University but the family is happy with the outcome of the case. “I am glad the verdict came before the start of the new academic year as many other deserving children are sure to benefit from this circular reminding universities about their responsibility,” says Padma.

She adds: “My fight was against the Tamil Nadu Sports University but S. Nagarajan, former secretary, Welfare of the Differently-Abled Persons Department, went a step ahead. The circular signed by him asks the 19 universities to implement the RPWD Act in letter and spirit. The circular gives enough clarity and a lot of reasonable accommodations that universities have to provide to those with disabilities.”

Suitability analysis

Senior officials with the Welfare of the Differently-Abled Persons Department agree that this is the first time such a detailed circular was issued to various state-run universities to amended its prospectus and it was triggered by a complaint raised by Padma. A study was done to see how other universities were implementing reservation for persons with disabilities.

“We did a suitability analysis by calling HODs of various departments. They were given the syllabus book and asked to come up with ‘abilities’ for various courses. For instance, students with any disabilities can be allowed for a computer science course. The speech and hearing impaired would find an aeronautical programme challenging,” says P. Balaji, legal consultant.

The Department plans to resend the circular before the end of December and also monitor institutions. Says Balaji, “The government is ready to look at any feedback coming from the parent community.”