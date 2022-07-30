Chennai

A morsel of North India in Mogappair

Shilvi’s Kitchen
Kanthimathi L 9611July 30, 2022 17:39 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:39 IST

This Chennai resident’s craving for home food leads to the establishment of a restaurant

Jaya Bharti carries a bit of Bihar, Delhi and Kolkata wherever she goes, having spent substantial amounts of time out there. And she wants to see a bit of these places mirrored in her immediate environment, particularly their grastronomic traditions. Shilvi’s Kitchen, a restaurant in Mogappair, is an effort in that direction. It offers North Indian sweets, chaat, and tandoor items. The restaurant also offers meal subscription services or bulk orders for working professionals craving North Indian food. Jaya lists chole bhature, aloo paratha, rabdi malpua and vada pava among the restaurant’s special offerings. For details, call 8925121999

