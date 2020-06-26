Chennai

A month after services resume at Chennai airport, only 1.4 lakh flyers use them

Officials expect an increase in the number of operated flights next month

A month after domestic flight services resumed in the country, Chennai airport handled about 1.4 lakh passengers.

The fourth busiest airport in the country, it usually handles about 14.5-15 lakh domestic passengers a month.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said a majority of people who travelled were those stuck here since the lockdown was imposed in March. Apart from this, others with medical or family emergencies were among the passengers.

“We used to have nearly 500 departure and arrival flights earlier, but with the current restrictions we operate 60 flights a day, so naturally passenger traffic is going to be less. But we have flights connecting most of the major cities, so that those stranded can get back home,” an official said. Officials said most people departed to Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

“We are expecting the number of flights to go up next month. If that happens, then the number of passengers will rise,” another official added.

