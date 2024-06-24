A milestone event for High on Entertainment

Resting on one’s laurels is usually not advised. An exception can be made at the 100th mark, when something fit for the chronicles has been done 100 times at a clip. High on Entertainment, a platform for those in the performing arts, reached that coveted mark on June 16 hosting its 100th show at Offbeat Studios on R.A.Puram 1st Main Road.

So, Dinesh Raj, founder and director of High on Entertainment could allow himself and his team a pat on the back.

“We create platforms that support new talent and celebrate diversity in the performing arts. In just 15 months, we have showcased over 100 productions, highlighting Chennai’s comedy scene with collaborations featuring top names like Syama, Praveen Kumar, Jagan Krishnan, Vivek Muralidharan and Manoj Prabhakar. We’ve also empowered female comedians through dedicated showcases such as ‘Oru Amma Oru Summa’ and ‘Women In Cinema’. We have done almost 10 editions of Only Women Comic Line Up show in the name of “Unfairly Funny Tales” headed by Mownicaa ,” says Dinesh.

The 100th show began with a performance by independent artist Sukrutha Govindan, known for her work with various independent music composers in South Indian languages.

This was followed by a band named Manjal Veyil, comprising Nithya, Harish, Shreya, Adithya, Sathya and Gokul. Next up was The Breathless Band, featuring Sethuraman, Sriram, Suganya, Manasa and Maneesh. Sethuraman, renowned for his whistling skills, has set records in international, Asian, Indian, and elite categories in whistling. Maneesh, a child prodigy on the keyboard, added his magical touch to the performance.

The lineup continued with budding artist Nijanthan, who jammed to various Tamil songs from the 90s. Independent artist Vaan then performed songs from his album. Sukrutha returned to sing songs requested by the audience. The show concluded with the Manjal Veyil band performing popular hits from Kollywood.

The audience left the event uplifted and inspired by the diverse array of talent showcased. High on Entertainment continues to be a valuable platform for artists across all art forms.