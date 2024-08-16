A memory in every corner of Chennai for Arun Krishnamurthy

Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, Environmentalist Foundation of India, shares his favourite memories of Chennai

“When you just drive past the High Court, seeing that old lighthouse will send me back into books where I’ve read about that lighthouse, it’s stories. The Maraimalai Adigal Bridge at Saidapet and there is a nice plaque which talks about that bridge, or every single [memory] about Cooum, Adyar, Spur Tank Road.

The Buckingham Canal for that matter, the Otteri Nullah, the Captain Cotton [canal], all these stories from across Chennai. The 7 wells, the Marundeeswarar temple pond... You throw me anywhere in Chennai, I’ll have a memory to share.”

Something Mr. Krishnamurthy looks forward to in Chennai every year

The Kapaleeshwarar temple car festival that comes usually in the month of March. The sea of people who overtake those roads and then the spiritual connection and the wavelength with which people just celebrate, Arubathu Moovar [festival], which immediately happens after.

The sea turtle walks that we do between December to April is a festival of its kind for me, because there you are celebrating mother, there you are celebrating nature and the vast stretches of our beach, dark skies, the bioluminescence, the sea turtles. These two I thoroughly enjoy. Happy Birthday, Chennai. I’m proudly made of Chennai!

Scan the QR code to watch the video or visit: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-r_g3mS8dX/?igsh=MWVocnF4dDUzbXM1aQ%3D%3D