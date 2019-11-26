A measure of relief, but not for long

A segment of Moorthingar Street, a badly damaged stretch in north Chennai, is being repaired with concrete topping. However, a section of residents and regular road users say the entire stretch is prone to constant wear and tear due to movement of heavy vehicles, particularly water tankers from the nearby Metrowater filling station in Vyasarpadi.

Moorthingar Street near Vyasarpadi has for long been ridden with pits and potholes. Over the years, no patchwork has withstood more than a few weeks. It is no more than a narrow stretch, but is a main road that witnesses a constant flow of vehicles, as it connects residents to areas including Pulianthope, Purasawalkam, Moolakadai and Perambur.

The stretch, leading to Ganeshapuram, is the worst hit. Last week, the Chennai Corporation took up works to repair a segment of the stretch, after closing it to traffic. However, Corporation officials said they had carried out only concrete patchwork on this portion. “The stretch was badly damaged. We were receiving repeated complaints, and hence, took up patchwork using concrete, after obtaining permission from the traffic police to close this side of the road for vehicular movement,” an officer said.

Constant damage

As a result, the stretch is a blend of both tar and concrete surfaces, a section of residents and road users said. One side has concrete topping with the patchwork being carried out, while the other side, leading to Dr. Ambedkar College, is half tar road, followed by concrete near the Metrowater filling station.

“Metrowater’s filling station is at one end of the road. So there is constant movement of water tankers, resulting in damage to the road. The Corporation, instead of taking up patchworks, should repair and relay the entire stretch to prevent frequent damage. Look at the portion where there is a tar surface. There is a pit and the traffic police have filled it with debris. How long will it last? Kumar, an auto driver, asked.

A shopkeeper said the patchwork itself was being carried out in portions of the stretch and wondered if repair works would be taken up on the other lane too. Babu, a resident, said, “Once they complete the repair work, they should clear the debris and open the stretch for two-way traffic. As of now, vehicles have to ply via the Vyasarpadi market and this is leading to heavy traffic congestion.”

A few traffic policemen said they had repeatedly taken up the road damage issue with the Corporation, but as of now, only one side was being repaired.