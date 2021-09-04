A measure against bovine mishaps

In a pilot project, Inner Wheel Club of Chennai Korattur seeks to have 100 animals collared with reflective belts. It also issues a strident call against the practice of letting cattle stray on to roads

The Inner Wheel Club of Chennai Korattur 323 has initiated a project to provide reflective collars for cows and buffaloes.

‘Glow in the Dark Belt’ was launched on August 31 at an event in a gated community in Korattur with Club members and cattle owners from the neighbourhood in attendance.

Ten cattle have been collared with fluorescent-coloured flip-flop belts in an effort to ensure their safety as well as road users’ at night.

The project managers clarify that the exercise does not tolerate the practice of letting cattle loose on the roads, and has to be seen as a protection being offered to cattle and motorists if the latter do for some reason end up on dimly-lit roads.

Rekha Agarwal, a member of the Club who sponsored the collars, reveals that the project was inspired by a similar initiative in Jharkhand.

In this pilot project, 100 cattle will be collared. “A majority of us are from around the neighbourhood, and so we plan to identify cattle owners and hand over the collars to them, but not before telling them that they should not let cattle stray on to roads,” says K Rani, president, Inner Wheel Club of Chennai Korattur.

Based on the response and sponsorship, a decision will be taken on extending the initiative to other areas.

“The Club has 56 chapters in Chennai district and if all of them come forward to support the initiative it would have great impact,” says Rani.

While lauding the initiative Dr V Sookalingam, veterinary officer, is quick to caution that the badge on the cattle should not be a reason for cattle owners to allow their livestock to roam freely on roads. Greater Chennai Corporation has been asking cattle owners to move their herd to the outskirts as there have been many instances of stray cattle causing accidents in Chennai.

“A majority of cattle roam freely late in the night and collide with speeding motorists, so the least we can do to these animals is tie reflective bands,” says Sookalingam.