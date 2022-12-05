A master plan, detailed techno economic report soon for Chennai’s second airport

December 05, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A new master plan for the Parandur airport will be ready soon and steps are on to find a consultant to prepare Detailed Techno Economic Report.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has issued request for proposal (RFP) to find a consultant who will be entrusted with a host of work such as preparing the Detailed Techno Economic Report which will include a master plan, survey and financial model, and undertaking environmental impact assessment with environmental management plan and social impact study.

After several years of delay, the government recently announced that the second airport for Chennai would be built at Parandur in Kancheepuram district over an area of 4,791 acres with two runways at an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore. The new airport has been proposed about 60 km from the present one at Meenambakkam.

“The consultant will be tasked with doing surveys with respect to land, water, air quality and a few other aspects. They will also facilitate in getting different kinds of mandatory approvals. They will also carry out an economic evaluation and recommend financial models that can be implemented. We expect that they are likely to take nearly 8-9 months to complete the extensive report,” an official of TIDCO said.

Master Plan

One of the important tasks of the consultant, apart from preparing the Detailed Techno Economic Report, is drawing up a master plan. From developing the second airport site as a hub, studying the economics of stop-over of aircraft that fly over the city and planning the parking space required for cars, buses, cargo and other vehicles to taking care of accommodation for transit passengers, the document will be an extensive plan covering numerous aspects.

Transport requirements

One of the concerns that many have is the distance of the site from the present airport and how passengers will reach Parandur. The consultant is also expected to provide what kind of connectivity is required, see how efficient surface travel can be made and look at options including high speed rail or metro rail as well.