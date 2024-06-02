A massacre that shook Chennai more than three decades ago

On June 19, 1990, 15-20 men, armed with light machine guns and other automatic weapons, came in two cars around 7 p.m. to an apartment at Zackariah Colony in Kodambakkam. There, a large number of men from the Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) and their families were staying for some time. Their leader K. Padmanabha and other prominent functionaries of the outfit were at an informal meeting in a flat on the second floor.

The armed men sprinted up the narrow staircase and stormed the flat. In the next four minutes, the militants of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) sprayed bullets into the EPRLF men and lobbed five grenades. Then, they came down, fired at some people standing on the road, and escaped. In all 15 persons — 14 of them EPRLF workers, including secretary-general K. Padmanabha and Finance Minister in the defunct North-Eastern Provincial Council P. Kirubakaran — were killed. Eight persons, including Padmanabha, were killed in the flat. Five others, including Ramesh, 28, of Choolaimedu, were gunned down on the road. K. Yogasangari, an EPRLF MP, and another activist, Mukundan, died of injuries at hospital, and 21 others, including a four-month-old boy, were injured.

Resembling a battlefield

It was a rude shock to Anandi, 30, wife of Padmanabha, when she returned from visiting her father nearby. The apartment looked like a battlefield with pools of blood and bullet-riddled bodies. Blood and bullet-marks were everywhere on the floors and walls, The Hindu reported.

The partly dismembered bodies of Komalaraja, 35, and Padmanathan, 27, members of the defunct provincial council, were lying in the flat’s toilet and bedroom respectively. The police issued a State-wide alert. Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi said the government would not allow any militant group to indulge in any internecine clash in the State. Premachandran, who was elected the new leader of EPRLF, blamed the attack on the LTTE, which denied the charge.

Motive behind the attack

A retired police officer said, “The intra-party rivalry is seen as the ultimate motive behind the killing. The LTTE wanted to show one-upmanship.” The EPRLF, a Marxist-Leninist group, was fighting for a united Sri Lanka with equal rights for all ethnic groups, while the LTTE wanted a separate state in the north and east of Sri Lanka. The LTTE saw the EPRLF as a betrayer as it had allegedly collaborated with the Indian Peace Keeping Force and as a threat to its dominance in the freedom movement, said former intelligence experts.

The assassins boarded a Maruthi jeep on the way to the coastal area in Thanjavur district. Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Manickavasgam, who was the then sub-inspector in Thanjavur district, said the squad had cleverly crossed so many checkpoints. When it came to the Pillayar Thidal village checkpoint on the coastal area near Pattukottai, their jeep slowed down. The local sub-inspector, Ramamurthy, found some men in the vehicle, armed with weapons. One of them brandished an AK 47 rifle and told Ramamurthy, “Sir, yours are only toy guns; but ours are AK 47 automatic machine guns. Don’t make fun with your toy guns. Please leave us.” The sub-inspector could not stop the jeep and it entered a coconut grove 300 metres from the East Coast Road adjoining the Bay of Bengal. The sub-inspector went to another village and called up the District Superintendent of Police.

The Superintendent of Police and members of the ‘Q’ Branch entered the grove, but found none, except some chicken feathers and fish waste. The jeep was later found concealed under the haystack. “Then the villagers told the police officers that some men, armed with big guns, alighted from the jeep, purchased chicken and fish from the shore, cooked them, had their lunch. They got into a plastic mechanised boat and escaped around 3 p.m.,” Mr. Manickavasagam recalled.

The case was investigated by the Tamil Nadu Special Investigation Team. Only in August 1991 was Chinna Santhan, one of the accused in the Padmanabha case, was arrested by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Of the 26 accused persons listed in the original charge sheet, Sivarasan and Gundu Santhan (both among the accused in the Rajiv Gandhi case) are dead. Kiruban escaped from custody. Six of them — LTTE intelligence chief Pottu Amman (also an accused in the Rajiv Gandhi case), Daniel, David, Dileepan, Ravi, and Nagaraja — were declared proclaimed offenders. The remaining 17 faced the trial which began, nearly five years after the assassination of Padmanabha, at a court designated for the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act cases at the Poonamallee jail.

Padmanabha’s murder was planned by Pottu Amman and “one-eyed” Sivarasan, who also masterminded the Rajiv Gandhi assassination. In fact, the police say Sivarasan was part of the gang that carried out Padmanabha’s assassination. Pottu Amman allegedly worked out the plot from Jaffna in February 1990. On his instructions, Chinna Santhan came to Chennai and joined an institute and stayed near the flat where the EPRLF leaders were living. It was further alleged that a squad — comprising Sivarasan, David, Dileepan, Daniel, and Ravi — arrived in Tamil Nadu on June 10, 1990. Informed by Chinna Santhan that Padmanabha and other EPRLF leaders were holding a meeting in the flat, they executed the massacre and fled to the island nation.

15 persons acquitted

In November 1997, judge Arumuga Perumal Adityan acquitted 15 of the 17 accused because the prosecution had “not proved beyond any reasonable doubt” the allegations against them. The judge convicted Chinna Santhan and Anandaraj. Among those acquitted were former DMK Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, her husband Jagadeesan, former Home Secretary R. Nagarajan, MDMK leader V. Gopalsamy’s brother V. Ravichandran, and advocate D. Veerasekaran. Chinna Santhan was found guilty of advising, abetting and facilitating the crime and was sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment. Anandaraj was found guilty of harbouring Gundu Santhan. He was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.