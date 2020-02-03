Chennai

A marathon to promote education for girls

More than 8,000 people took part in the Mahindra World City (MWC) Marathon, held near Mahindra World City, on Sunday.

The seventh edition of the marathon, held in association with Nanhi Kali, was to support primary education of the girl child.

Chengalpattu Collector John Louis inaugurated the marathon at the Paranur railway station, along with Tsuyoshi Moriya, senior vice-president (engineering), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI).

Vaibhav Mittal, business head, MWC, said the marathon was receiving overwhelming response every year.

He said the proceeds from the marathon would be donated to Nanhi Kali, a project jointly managed by the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust and Naandi Foundation.

The marathon had categories like 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km.

Feb 3, 2020

