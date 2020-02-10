A marathon for a greener city

Over 4,500 persons took part in the third edition of the SBI Green Marathon in Besant Nagar on Sunday morning.
The event was flagged off by Swaminathan J., deputy managing director (strategy), SBI, and Vinay M. Tonse, chief general manager, Chennai circle, SBI. The participants took part in the 5 km, 10 km and 21-km categories, pledging for a greener future.
Runners were given organic t-shirts to promote a clean and green city. The bibs of 5-km runners consisted of seeds to be planted after the marathon. Police personnel took part in the marathon to raise awareness about the Kavalan App.
The 3rd edition of the 15 cities SBI Green Marathon will now travel to Bhopal, Patna, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh and New Delhi. Marathons have already been held in Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.