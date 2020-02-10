A marathon for a greener city

Over 4,500 persons took part in the third edition of the SBI Green Marathon in Besant Nagar on Sunday morning.

The event was flagged off by Swaminathan J., deputy managing director (strategy), SBI, and Vinay M. Tonse, chief general manager, Chennai circle, SBI. The participants took part in the 5 km, 10 km and 21-km categories, pledging for a greener future.

Runners were given organic t-shirts to promote a clean and green city. The bibs of 5-km runners consisted of seeds to be planted after the marathon. Police personnel took part in the marathon to raise awareness about the Kavalan App.

The 3rd edition of the 15 cities SBI Green Marathon will now travel to Bhopal, Patna, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh and New Delhi. Marathons have already been held in Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad.