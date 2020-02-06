A mammoth classical feast

This Sunday, Thiruvanmiyur saw over 700 musicians performing together. The musicians performed three songs, including Thyagaraja’s Entharo Mahanubhavulu, which was the common thread connecting a Kuchipudi dance session with 1,183 dancers and a Bharathanatyam session with 436 dancers.

Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunathan, who led the band, said that the musicians were first instructed that they would not sing the swarams but only the sahityam (lyrics) of the songs. “It was everybody’s event and we ensured that all participants, vocalists and instrumentalists, knew the lyrics. All of them sang or performed in unison. Everyone including senior vidwans P. Unnikrishnan, T. V. Gopalakrishnan and A. Kanyakumari joined the effort,” she said.

Thyagayya Charitable Trust organised the event to encourage youngsters to take up classical music and dance. Saxaphone vidwan E.R. Janardhan, founder of the trust, said that it was also their offering to Thyagaraja. “We explained the lyrics of Entharo Mahanubhavulu and the greatness of its composer Thyagarajaswamy to those who had gathered. At least 50 dance schools along with their teachers took part in the event,” he said.

The Bharathanatyam piece was choreographed by Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala and Roja Kannan and the Kuchipudi piece by Krishnakumar. The choreographed pieces were sent to the dance schools ahead of the event.