A major upgrade is in store for residents of Mudichur

P. Damodharan, 50, a social activist, recalls how the widening of the Mudichur Road to provide a short link between Tambaram and Oragadam-Wallajabad Highway paved the way for commercial development

Published - August 18, 2024 10:34 pm IST

R. Srikanth
P. Damodharan

P. Damodharan

Mudichur, located next to Tambaram, was a little known village and was poorly accessible until the Mudichur Road was widened to provide a short link between Tambaram and Oragadam-Walajabad Highway.

Before the road was widened by the Highways Department, people had to use the GST Road and take the busy railway level crossing at Perungalathur to access the Oragadam-Walajabad Road to reach Kancheepuram. The widening of the Mudichur Road paved the way for commercial development, says P. Damodharan, 50, a social activist and founder of the Federation of the Mudichur Residents’ Welfare Associations.

Steady improvement

Mr. Damodharan has also served as a ward member and president of the Mudichur village panchayat for more than a decade. He recalls the slow but steady improvement in civic amenities which have kept pace with the phenomenal commercial development along the Mudichur Road. The area around Mudichur Road has become a commercial hub, with thousands of vehicles using the road to avoid the congestion on GST Road.

Mudichur village was a panchayat once. It became a town panchayat in 1996 after residents requested the government for its upgrade. Now that the town panchayat has been merged with the Tambaram Corporation, the area is bound to grow further.

The focus on civic amenities has resulted in the formation of 34 residents’ welfare associations, which now work under the federation. With the cooperation of the federation, the town panchayat has paved the way for construction of roads, storm water drains, and parks under the Namakku Naame scheme.

Manure production

Mudichur has become a model for manure production through a large compost yard. The residents’ welfare associations and self-help groups promote segregation of wet and dry wastes. The residents’ welfare associations played a prominent role during the COVID-19 lockdown, distributing more than 11,000 packets of kabasura kudineer to the residents for preventing the infection and essential items to the poor residents.

(As told to R. Srikanth.)

