A major step towards preventing inundation at Kattupakkam junction

There is now reason to believe that the intersection of Link Road and Mount-Poonamallee Main Road in Kattupakkam will not witness flooding during a heavy downpour, as the surface on this section has been been relaid with tile-blocks. This exercise by the State Highways Department, which maintains the road, is also aimed at preventing skidding accidents involving motorcyclists. Mount–Poonamallee Main Road has now been widened between St. Thomas Mount and Sri Ramachandra Medical College (SRMC) in Porur where the Greater Chennai Corporation limits end. The stretch of Mount–Poonamallee Main Road between Iyyapanthangal and Poonamallee, a distance of around 4 kilometres, has not been widened mainly due to issues relating to land acquisition. This intersection, which is narrow, is located on the southern end of Kattupakkam village bordering on Mangadu.

At present, much of the stormwater drain work on Link Road including its intersection with the Mount–Poonamallee Main Road, has been completed.

The new drain work is aimed at discharging excess rainwater in the neighbourhood into Adyar river via a raft of waterbodies including the Porur lake.

The widened drain is around three-feet wide and six-feet deep. State Highways officials say while the tiled flooring was being laid at the intersection, care was taken to ensure that the existing road was not brought on par with the newly-widened Link Road.

Earlier, seepage along the narrow stormwater drain, which has been widened now, damaged the intersection by eroding bitumen and making the spot pothole-ridden. Thanks to such damage, the intersection witnessed frequent accidents especially during night. More safety features including reflectors and traffic signals at the intersection will be provided, officials say.