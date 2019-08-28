A Madras retrospective: The Hindu dated August 28, 1952

There was some commotion this morning in Mount Road opposite the building owned by the Madras Mahajana Sabha near the Round Tana as a group of Corporation workmen under an overseer began demolishing, what they termed, were encroachments in front of a row of shops. The owners of the shops as well as the Madras Mahajana Sabha had received a 24-hour notice yesterday, it is stated, regarding removal of the "encroachments".

This morning, some brick structures in front of an oilman stores, one or two steps of the staircase leading to the first floor of the building from the street, and some steps of a saloon were actually broken up. As the workmen approached a piece-goods shop nearby for demolishing steps in front of it, word was received from the Corporation authorities for stopping further demolition.

The men, thereupon, went away. After some time, some shop owners cleared the debris with the help of their men. The owners stated that these structures, etc., had existed for a number of years without any objection being raised and the time given to them was too short for them to make proper representations.