A look at the royalty who dot Madras’ history

Madras may be considered a British invention, though it is just as much an amalgamation of cultures, says writer

Madras has been built by the efforts of many people, including the Indians, the British and the royals, and all of them have left their marks, writer Venkatesh Ramakrishnan said.

From the edicts of the Cholas to statues of royalty, Mr. Ramakrishnan spoke on ‘The Royalty of Madras’, elaborating on the kings and queens who had dotted the region’s history. “Today, statues are the remnants of royalty; many have been shifted to museums. The statues of the British royal family that still stand in the city are that of Queen Victoria in the University of Madras and the one of King George V in George Town. There is also a statue of the Chera poet prince Ilango at Marina,” he said.

“There are edicts which mention Chola kings like Parantaka, Rajaraja and Kulothunga, and surprisingly, there is even one at a temple in Kundrathur that references Aurangzeb as Alamgir,” Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

He said while Queen Victoria was all powerful, she could not move out from the palace because she was obese. But she was very fond of Madras, and she would talk to Florence Nightingale about the city.

“The city is very lucky because it has a lot of citizens who truly love it. Madras may be considered a British invention, though it is just as much an amalgamation of much earlier cultures,” he said.

An exhibition on ‘Royalty of Madras’ was inaugurated on Saturday and will be open from August 20 to 27 between 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. at Shakunthala Art Gallery, C.P. Art Centre.