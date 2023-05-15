ADVERTISEMENT

A long walk for Chennai Metro Rail commuters as not all ticket counters are functional

May 15, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials say steps have been taken to make all ticket counters functional in several stations in a month’s time; orders have been placed for 23 baggage scanners which are expected to be delivered soon

The Hindu Bureau

Though it has been years since Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) began full-fledged operations, only limited number of ticket counters function at most of the stations, forcing the commuters to take a long trek to reach the councourse and the platform before they board the train.

In a majority of the 32 station of the 45-km phase I project, there are four four entry andr exit points. Most stations in the 9-km phase I extension network have only two entry or exit points.

Steps are being taken to get all counters functional soon, says CMRL officials. In stations such as Saidapet, Mannadi, Washermenpet, Thyagaraya College, Tondiarpet, Koyambedu, Shenoy Nagar and Nehru Park, this issue persists, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need facilities like baggage scanners before we can make the entry/exit points operational. We have ordered 23 scanners and they should be delivered shortly. We will make all counters functional in a month’s time and this issue will be resolved,” said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai Metro Rail

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US