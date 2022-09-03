A long-distance runner in our midst 

The Mambalam Canal near Anna Salai, at the end of Vijayaraghava Road. | Photo Credit: Photo: Prince Frederick

The name “Mambalam Canal” is misleading, just as Virugambakkam canal is. They are hardly localised, and cover a wider surface area than their names would suggest.

Mambalam Canal is often readily associated with monsoon realities of many neighbourhoods along the railway track. That is true; but it is a truism that comes with the incomplete ring of a half truth.

Running five kilometres long, Mambalam Canal’s usefulness extends well beyond the tracks.

While almost fifty percent of the rainwater flowing into the Mambalam Canal comes from the western side of the railway tracks, various parts of T Nagar, Mambalam and Saidapet contribute another significant quantity of rainwater to the Canal, begins S Rajendarn, chief engineer (general), Greater Chennai Corporation, who handles stormwater drain projects.

The Mambalam Canal starts at Valluvar Kottam and reaches its disposal point at the rear side of YMCA Nandanam.

Rajendaran elaborates on the dimensions and significance of the Canal: “There are eight points where the Mambalam Canal is cut by road. The notable ones are: a culvert near Gurudwara; near Giriyappa Road; Vijayaraghava Road; Theagaraya Road; Venkatnarayana Road; and Todd Hunter Road. A part of the Mambalam Canal is diverted to Nandanam Canal, and it cuts through Anna Salai and goes to Chamiers Road, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Salai, and then meets the Adyar river. Whenever the Mambalam Canal gets flooded, the excess water goes to the Nandanam Canal. Rainwater from Habibulah Road, Bazullah Road and the entire Usman Road area and Venkatnarayana Road and in fact, much of the T Nagar area; CIT Nagar and Saidapet has to be discharged into Mambalam Canal and go to Adyar river via the outlet on the rear side of the YMCA ground.”

The needle stops at functionality

