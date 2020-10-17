Residents want more traffic police personnel on a section of Anna Main Road

At present, traffic on this section is regulated by a lone traffic police personnel.

Chaotic traffic on section of Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar — stretching from MGR Nagar intersection to the MTC terminus — underscores the need for deploying additional traffic police personnel there.

At present, the Chennai Metrowater Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is carrying out a pipe-laying work and constructing water collection pits on this section. A new traffic arrangement came into effect in August to facilitate CMWSSB work. As per the arrangement, motorists and pedestrians from Virugambakkam have to use the opposite lane where vehicles from Ashok Pillar junction proceed towards Virugambakkam.

With considerable easing of lockdown restrictions in September, the section witnesses more vehicular movement. Yet, only one traffic police personnel has been deployed to regulate the traffic.

Due to the congestion, ambulances can find it difficult to access houses along the section where CMWSSB is carrying out its work.

Further, this stretch witnesses frequent movement of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses bound for Kundrathur, Iyyappanthangal and Poonamallee.

Therefore, during rush hour, significant number of commuters can be found waiting at the bus stop near MGR Nagar junction. Besides, construction workers from the region including Nesapakkam, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Virugambakkam wait at the MGR Nagar intersection to board vehicles, arranged by construction companies, to reach them to their work sites. All of these factors add to the traffic congestion on the stretch.

Residents point out that these vehicles wait on the carriageway, thereby hindering vehicular movement.

Residents therefore feel that greater police presence is required on this section.

“Safety rules are violated. We can find many motorists driving on the wrong side of the road,” says S. Vamsi, a resident of Virugambakkam.

Motorists coming from Virugambakkam, Porur, Valasaravakkam, Kundrathur, Mangadu and Poonamallee use Anna Main Road to reach T. Nagar, Teynampet, Nandanam, Nungambakkam, Egmore and Mylapore.

Besides, many prefer to take Anna Main Road as it is part of a shorter and less congested route, when compared to nearby routes such as MOunt – Poonamallee High Road via Guindy and Arcot Road via Vadapalani.

A police official says, “Efforts will be taken soon to ensure smooth traffic movement on this stretch.”