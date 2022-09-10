A lockdown effort culminates in a ghee brand

Royapettah resident makes ghee on an experimental basis in her kitchen and that leads to a whole new pursuit and purpose

September 10, 2022 17:01 IST

During a phase of the pandemic when lockdown restrictions were air-tight and freedom of movement was defined by the length of the passages to rooms, Urvashi Rajmohan was not complaining.

She was quietly experimenting with ghee-making in her kitchen. At the end of the exercise, she sent bottles of ghee to neighbours. Some of them going gaga over this preservative-free homemade ghee, she launched an eponymous brand: Urvashi Uthukuli Ghee.

Urvashi works out of her home kitchen in Royapettah, and sells the ghee across Chennai. Customised variants such as moringa and curry leaf-infused ghee are also offered. One litre is priced at ₹1400. Urvashi agrees her ghee is priced significantly higher than store-brought variants, but believes health-conscious clients would stick with her. For details, call 9444353320

