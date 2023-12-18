A list of grievance redressal meets organised by government line agencies in Chennai

December 18, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

CMWSSB’s open house

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) conducts open-house meetings at the respective area offices every second Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To know the address of the Metro Water area office relevant to you, visit cmwssb.tn.gov.in/area-office

Complaints can also be raised on 044-4567 4567

‘Post’ your grievances

Dak Adalats organised by the Department of Post are usually conducted every quarter at the office of the Chief Post Master General in Anna Salai. There is no fixed day for conducting these meetings, but a week day is generally reserved for it. Those with grievances with regard to postal services like delay in transmission of mails, speed post articles, money orders, saving banks and counter services can attend these meetings. One can also mail their concerns to pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in

Power talk

TANGEDCO’s grievance day meetings are held every month in every division from 11 a.m. onwards. A day slotted for each division. For instance, first Tuesday is allotted for Mylapore division; first Friday for Egmore; second Tuesday for Anna Salai; and second Friday for T. Nagar.

In Chennai South, meetings of Adyar division are held on the first Thursday of the month; Tambaram on second Thursday; and IT Corridor on third Thursday. There is a different timetable for divisions coming under Chennai West and Chennai North.

Most of these meetings are conveyed by the superintending engineer.

The Department encourages the public to use its 24x7 helpline number 94987 94987 for any power-related complaints.

The big four gatherings

Held four times a year, Area Sabha meetings/ Grama Sabha meetings serve as a platform for residents to discuss issues concerning water supply, waste management, electricity, road facilities and drainage. While area sabha meetings in Chennai are still nascent with many areas yet to hold one, grama sabha meetings have a track record of drawing many people.

January 25, April 14, September 15 and December 10 are the four days marked for Area Sabha meetings.

January 26; May 1; August 15; and October 2 for Grama Sabha meetings.

Meeting at MTC’s head office

The head office of MTC at Pallavan Salai is the venue for the grievance meetings organised by the department every quarter.

Customer Care Number: 9445030516 / 044 - 23455888

Toll Free : 18005991500