A lingering aftertaste that is hardly pleasant to the palate 

Hindrance on the home stretch

S Mohandas Ravishankar painfully watches an impersonal force keep his car out of its quiet nook. The force is deadly dangerous, and he cannot even imaging taking it on. It is a power cable springing out of the pavement in front of his gate, the only one through which his car can access its parking space.

The SWD work has been completed on his road — Third Main Road in Kasturba Nagar — but its lingering aftertaste is hugely bitter to his palate.

A power cable in front of Mohandas Ravishankar’s gate | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

A former BSNL employee, Mohandas is familiar with processes that precede any utility-related work involving the public road.

He remarks that much ahead of the work, the line agencies are asked to shift their respective utilities out of the work area, but in this case, one gets a sense of the process being reversed, the cart being put before the horse.

Further down the road, a junction box takes centre stage on the road with cables proceeding out of it. The cables take a dip in the water-filled trough before heading towards the homes to accomplish their duties.

With a TUCS outlet on the other side of the road, this section is well-hoofed, a factor raising the risk quotient.

Power cables have a free run on Dr Ranga Road

At MRC Sri Sai Villa on Dr Ranga Road, air now flows freely right where it was obstructed by a compound wall. The wall that ran along the apartment’s facade could not withstand the impact of the thudding JCBs engaged in stormwater drain work. The gates that this wall held have long ceased creaking, being rested against another wall like cricket bats coming out of a season that has run its course.

However, Manivanan T, secretary of MRC Sri Sai Villa does not lose sleep over the fallen wall.

“They are getting it fixed. Those who were engaged in the SWD work and the Corporation officials concerned are attending to it. They had to postpone the work due to rains,” says the residents’ association secretary. For Manivannan, the sleepless nights come from a metal structure a yard further — an electricity junction box with cables flowing out of it like Medusa’s hair.

“The electricity board workers have put mud on it so that the cables are not exposed, but it is a quick-fix measure, and this cover can get blown away easily. On the other end of our frontage, cables are exposed, and they placed rubble on it. Those cables were letting out sparks. The rubble can shift out of place if wheels roll over it,” Manivannan explains.

At the end of Dr Ranga Road, in front of a warren of matchbox-sized shops, a power cable stands erect like a metal exercise bar.

A shopkeeper notes the power cable stays in that awkward position for quite sometime, and that as late as the day before, it was inspected, but the expected redemptive action does not seem to be forthcoming.

On another section of the road, a junction box waits to be shifted, its door as shut as an open-billed stork’s beak.

A resident of a house nearby gives vent to his frustration at having to walk past this spectacle every day: “The junction box’s door simply cannot be closed. A series of complaints have been made, unsuccessfully.”

A ‘slither of deadly snakes’ on TTK Road

This section of TTK Road — in front of Pillayar Koil on Ramaswamy Street — resembles an expansive dugout at a snake park that is reserved for a slither of snakes, long, girthy and deadly.

The stormwater drain work on this section has been executed, but the power cables are still roaming free on the road and the pavement.

B Swaminathan, a shopkeeper, reveals a complaint has been raised on Tangedco’s helpine, 1912, but the expected relief from the dangerous situation eludes them.

This situation prevails for significant time, he notes.

“There are two main lines and they are running free on the road. Yesterday, Tangedco workers arrived and snipped a dead cable. There is however no word on the plan they have for the rest of the cables, particularly the two live cables. Apart from the justifiable fear of electrocution during the rainy season, there is the unnerving possibility that motorcyclists can trip over these cables at night,” says Swaminathan.