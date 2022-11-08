A lingering aftertaste that is hardly pleasant to the palate
Parents of oversleeping, disorganised children do not have a pretty sight in front of them, just ahead of a clanging school bell. Rushed off their feet, they can put nothing in its rightful place, and are forced to let loose ends stay loose. They would be clumsy with the tie-knot, one they could handle blindfolded in normal circumstances. The shoes would look grungy, coated with sand from last evening’s physical-education class. And chuck that school belt — there is not a nano second in all eternity to spare for that frill. Certain terrains across Chennai where stormwater drain work was put to bed recently present a picture akin to children being rushed to school, the preparations playing out in the eleventh hour. The stormwater drains might be looking fine and also performing, but the surrounding eco-system of utilities, particularly electricity board’s cables resemble a hurriedly tied school tie and even a missing belt. Here are snapshots of a few areas where completed stormwater drain networks evoke a sense of incompleteness, thanks to power cables still waiting to be tucked into place, neatly and safely.