Chennai

A ‘light’ issue at ECR intersection

A traffic signal glows green for pedestrians and motorists, at the same time

The traffic signal at the intersection of East Coast Road and Thiruvalluvar Nagar First Avenue in Thiruvanmiyur is misleading motorists and pedestrians.

It signals ‘green’ for both pedestrians and motorists, at the same time. During rush hour, this glitch is causing more than just confusion.

Residents of Journalists’ Colony in Thiruvanmiyur have made many complaints to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to have the traffic signal serviced. “In the meantime, a traffic personnel should be deployed at the intersection without much delay,” V. Jaya Kumar, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur.

Besides this, motorists from Thiruvalluvar Nagar First Avenue and East Coast Road drive on the wrong side of the road, adding to the problem.

