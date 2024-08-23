A life in the day of a suburban train loco pilot

Even during odd hours, say at 3.30 a.m., the Moore Market complex (MMC) railway station bustles with activity, registering the footfall of night shift workers and commuters waiting for the electrical multiple unit (EMU) train (3.55 a.m.) bound for Arakkonam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loco driver K.T. Senthilkumar, who is deputed to operate the suburban train, sleeps overnight at the loco restroom at the station to avoid any delays in the operation of the train. He is a resident of Ambattur.

As the clock at the station ticks on past midnight, Mr. Senthilkumar, having undergone the mandatory breathalyser test, gets ready for his early morning shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Senthilkumar after receiving the schedule sheet of the day from his supervisor and checking all the mechanisms in the loco cabin waits for the train manager or the guard to give the green signal for starting his first journey of the day.

More than 200 loco drivers are involved in the operation of EMUs round-the-clock from the MMC for the entire year to help move people to various destinations on that route, which has a passenger population of nearly one lakh per day.

The first suburban train service of the day begins at 1.05 a.m. from Chennai Beach to Tiruvallur. The suburban train services having an operational punctuality of more than 97% are operated on four sections of the city and has become the backbone for being the most economical and dependable public transport facility linking the residents of far flung localities of Arakkonam, Thiruttani, Chengalpattu, Gummidipoondi and Velachery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Senthilkumar who started his service as an assistant shunting pilot in a temporary position in 1997 has served for 24 years by operating goods and loco trains. The 53-year-old, who is a native of Arakkonam, is now deputed for operating fast locals in the Chennai division. He will be operating the train for more than two hours by clutching the ‘deadman’s handle’ (DMH) weighing more than five kilograms and releasing it in intervals for a few seconds to stop at stations in the more-than-seven-hour shift. The DMH, which is a replacement for an assistant loco pilot, is a safety handle where in case of a loco driver facing any health conditions the train would come to an automatic stop.

Mr. Senthilkumar said the loco drivers operate the EMUs in a challenging atmosphere where the safety of the commuters are foremost with the loco pilots allowed to take personal breaks of attending to mobile calls and other activities only on completion of the entire journey and they also undergo the trauma of persons getting hit by the trains. At times they also face abuse from the commuters in case trains get held up due to technical reasons.

Mr. Senthilkumar said the Chennai division of Southern Railway has taken several welfare measures to support loco drivers, who have the responsibility of safely transporting thousands of commuters, including provision of a minimum of 16-hour rest period between two shifts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.