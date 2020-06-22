A lesson in kindness from a retired teacher

Bhooma Srinivasan is 70, but the retired teacher wouldn’t let age-related considerations deter her from reaching out to the underprivileged. In the early part of the lockdown, she was cooking for migrant workers.
“I was providing food to them from April 1 to the second week of May, preparing lemon rice, tamarind rice or sambar rice. I would finish cooking by 11 a.m. and ride my two-wheeler from my home in TANSI Nagar to Vijayanagar in Velachery where many migrant workers were found stranded,” says Bhooma Srinivasan, president, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Women’s Association. She is also the treasurer of Women’s India Association.
She continues with the work of providing refreshments to conservancy workers in her neighbourhood. This work that she is doing becomes all the more commendable when one factors in the fracture on the left leg she suffered a year ago.
Further, she distributes gloves, masks and packets of kabasura kudineer, a concoction powder that is said to boost immunity.
Last week, in commemoration of World Environment Day, she along with conservancy workers planted arali, karpooravalli, pirandai, and bougainvilla saplings.
