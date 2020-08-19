A learning portal for students, by students

CHENNAI

A 16-year-old student has started a web learning portal, which provides students of the IGCSE board with chapter analyses, tips and other additional resources

For 16-year-old Shreyans Gupta, a shift to the IGCSE board for his higher secondary classes meant having to orient himself to a new syllabus and assessment patterns.

“With my experience, I realised that a repository of information would benefit senior students greatly and it would additionally help if they had a fellow student to reach out to with their queries,” said the class 12 student from Vaels International School.

Shreyans has started a web learning portal ‘Sciency’ which provides students with chapter analyses, tips, chapter-wise marking points in Chemistry, and also hosts webinars and live sessions in various subjects conducted by other students and alumni.

“Ever since the lockdown began, many of us have been attending online classes and a web resource like this acts as a supplementary learning tool. Apart from attending online classes in their schools, we have students seeking out the portal for additional resources or syllabus reference points,” the student said.

Students of senior classes have the option of writing in with their doubts in various subjects which Shreyans said, will be clarified by him and his classmates depending on their proficiency in the subject.

With chapter-wise analysis and important points to be kept in mind while attempting exams which have been sourced from students who have cleared the IGCSE exams, the portal operates with the motto of ‘for the student, by the student’.

The portal has hosted free webinars for students in specific concepts in geometry, physics, accounting and computer science. “The student interaction in these sessions has been good and many of them are comfortable discussing concepts with each other,” said Harshit Abhichandani, a class 12 student who conducted a webinar in accounting.

With students across schools with the IGCSE board accessing their web portal, Sciency plans on expanding their team as well as reaching out to more students ahead of their exams, which are scheduled to take place in November.