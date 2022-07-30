Chennai

A larger canvas

Aishwariya
July 30, 2022 17:12 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:45 IST

When on maternity leave, architect Aishwariya was over the moon with delight when one of her artworks made the cut in the commercial space. Back from the leave, she created Insta_arangam where she put up her paintings for sale. Commerce was a secondary consideration, and the primary one being creative engagement. As it turned out, there was a tertiary but equally significant benefit.

“I think incorporating art into life can be really therapeutic, especially as a new mom,” says Aishwariya. It was not long before she branched out into making macrame art, pencil carvings, portraits and a slew of other customised gifts For details, visit their Instagram handle insta_arangam

