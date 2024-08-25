A landmark in distress: My Lady’s Park is in need of maintenance

If you’re new to the city, the name, Park Town, may evoke images of lush green spaces and breezy afternoons. However, before you start imagining a verdant neighbourhood, let’s just say the reality is a bit different. Amid bustling streets and towering structures such as the Central Railway Station, the Ripon Buildings, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the last vestige of what was once People’s Park — a sprawling garden — now hides in plain sight as My Lady’s Park at Periamet. It is a sliver of greenery and a fraction of the grand park that gave name to this area in the late 1880s. What’s worse, the park is in a state of neglect.

The contrast between the current state of My Lady’s Park and its former glory is stark. Developed by Governor Charles Trevelyan during his brief tenure in 1859-60, People’s Park spanned 116 acres and featured 12 ponds, 5.5 miles of roads, and a bandstand. It housed the Madras Zoo until 1985 and hosted the annual park fair and other events. It included playgrounds for children, cricket lawns, and tennis courts.

A charming garden

In a few years, People’s Park fixed its character as a place of public resort and was a success. Within it was My Ladye’s Garden, a charming green space with fountains and sculptures, renowned for its flower beds and annual flower show, rivalling the best in South India.

However, over the years, the park lost parts of its space to various developments. After the zoo took up a considerable area of the park, the Town Hall followed. In 1898, Moore Market occupied more space at the park’s southern end. The South Indian Athletic Association, founded in 1901, further reduced the park’s northern end for its grounds. Then came the Ripon Buildings, the Corporation’s headquarters.

The Hindu reported on November 8, 1940, that the Commissioner of the Corporation had announced new regulations to restrict men from entering the park on the fourth Friday of every month, aiming to encourage visits by women.

Despite the development of infrastructure around the park, a substantial part of it remained until the early 1960s, including My Ladye’s Garden, the pride of People’s Park. In 1962, Nehru Stadium opened between My Ladye’s Garden and the Town Hall to host major sports events. Further north, near Kannappar Thidal, which took up further space of the park to host public meetings, a new market with 857 shops, reminiscent of the old Moore Market, opened in 1991.

The main attraction

Currently, My Lady’s Park, covering about 5 acres, offers a significant green cover and a noticeable drop in temperature as one steps inside. The main attraction is My Lady’s swimming pool, open to members of the public for ₹50 apiece for adults and ₹30 apiece for children. It has ample sitting space and decent pathways, including an acupuncture walkway.

The park features a few statues, including one of a woman holding two children, another of a woman leaning against a tree trunk, and a grand statue of Diwan Bahadur R. Subbayya Naidu, who served as the Commissioner of the Corporation of Madras from 1937 to 1940.

However, My Lady’s Park suffers from poor maintenance. When The Hindu visited the park on August 23, the plants and the trees were unkempt. The pond around the stunning Ashoka Pillar and other little ponds were filled with muck and debris. The restrooms were in a deplorable condition. It’s almost ironic that a historical park located right behind the Corporation headquarters is so badly maintained.

Regular walkers hold the park in high regard. With a dearth of such a green space at Periamet, nearby residents find it convenient to use the park for walking and unwinding. B.C. Jain, a Sowcarpet resident who frequently walks in the park, notes that the park is usually well-kept, but its condition has deteriorated over the past month. “It seems the contractor has stopped maintaining it,” he says.

Busy mornings

A woman living less than one kilometre from the park and using it regularly for walking says there is a good turnout in the mornings, with many people enjoying the park. However, she observes that in recent weeks, no efforts have been made to clean the park. These issues highlight the need for improved maintenance. The importance of preserving such historical parks cannot be overstated. They not only offer ecological benefits in a concrete jungle but also serve as cultural landmarks that connect the current generation with their heritage. For My Lady’s Park, maintaining its legacy involves more than physical preservation — it requires an appreciation of the history it represents and the memories it holds for the yesteryear Madras.

As historian S. Muthiah, in an article published in The Hindu on March 26, 2003, wrote, “But for nearly a hundred years, it was indeed a Madras landmark and a popular destination for thousands. Today, even the ghosts of the park would fight shy of an area that was once the pride of the Corporation of Madras, Asia’s oldest.”