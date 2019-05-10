A lake turns into a hyacinth garden

There was a time, certainly not in the distant past, when ‘Pazahya Tambaram Eri’ provided residents of East Tambaram, West Tambaram and Irumbuliyur with the elixir of life — drinking water. Now, it looks lifeless.

Residents say if steps are not taken to revive this waterbody, especially through de-silting and deepening, then it is likely to pass into history.

The encroachments on the lake area need to be removed, they say.

The waterbody has shrunk in size due to encroachments and dumping of trash.

The lake is located off Mudichur Road at Kalyan Nagar, West Tambaram.

Residents of the locality have reiterated a long-standing demand, asking Water Resources Department to take steps to desilt and deepen the lake.

R. Sudha, a senior-citizen and a long-time resident of Kalyan Nagar, says: “Around 5,000 homes have been constructed in the lake area. The waterbody is completely covered with water hyacinth.”

She says residents have been requesting the authorities at the Tambaram Municipality and elected representatives to highlight the condition of the water body to the State Government and ensure steps are taken for the restoration of the lake.

“I purchase can water for cooking and drinking purpose, and store water in pots from tanks at Kalyan Nagar,” says a resident.

A few residents allege that the conservancy staff dispose of carcasses in the lake.

B. Jeyaraj, a senior-citizen and a resident of Kalyan Nagar, says: “The waterbody has become a garden of water hyacinth. This year, the ground water level has dropped considerably.

The well has gone dry. Even after digging bores for more than 200-feet, I am unable to find water.”

The senior citizen’s home is located a few metres away from the waterbody.

The lake has become contaminated as sewage is let out into the lake by the residents of Kalyan Nagar through stormwater drains, they allege.

A Water Resources Department official said work on restoring the waterbodies in the city would start after the elections are over.