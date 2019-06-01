A junction box and a long-ignored safety threat

A Tangedco junction box at Velayutha Raja Street in Mandaveli has G.L. Hariharen keeping a watchful eye on his gate. The junction box, which has been installed right along the compound wall of his house, is not only an obstruction but also a safety threat.

“This junction box is catering to the electricity needs of the entire street. There are 13 residential buildings in the street and about 60 to 65 families. New connections are also being given from this box. As a result, there is frequent power overloading and disruptions in the supply. However, what we fear more is that the junction box often catches fire which is a big safety risk considering how close the box is to the house,” says Hariharen.

The residents made several representations to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to shift the junction box to a safer spot, in vain. “In 2016, after complaints to the Mylapore MLA’s office, the TNEB raised the junction box from the ground level. The cost was borne by the residents. However, when we highlighted the safety issue that could result from people coming in contact with the exposed cables, TNEB sent its workers to paint the junction box. That’s not the solution we asked for,” he says.

There are many vehicles parked in the narrow street, especially two-wheelers and it could be extremely dangerous if the junction box catches fire. There are chances of electrocution or electric short circuit due to the precarious position of the box. It is a threat to unsuspecting pedestrians, and children who are out playing on the streets, and the TNEB should remove it and install it a safer spot where there is no threat to residents or their property, he urges.

An official of the TNEB, when contacted, said that it was technically not feasible to remove the cables and connect them to electricity poles. However, the official promised to inspect the neighbourhood and if necessary, direct the cable connections to a new junction box in a safer spot.