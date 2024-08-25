A jaunt through one of the earliest planned localities in the city

Be it observing historical buildings or appreciating the area’s tradition, a heritage walk held on Sunday saw 27 history enthusiasts learning about the significance of Chintadripet. The walk, which was led by Thirupurasundari Sevvel, architect and founder of Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, was organised as part of The Hindu Made of Chennai campaign, in association with Acko.

One of the earliest planned localities in Madras, Chintadripet has long been known for its strong community of weavers, whose umbrella-making trade continues to this day. The walk started near Laws Bridge and passed through important landmarks in the area including the Thulukanathamman temple, Zion Church, Goshen Library, Satthianandhan Memorial Hall, and the Chintadripet police station.

Near the Thulukanathamman temple, participants were in awe of the architecture of the houses built in the 1950s and 60s. At each stop, participants got a chance to observe the diverse architectural influences in Chintadripet, its buildings, and the resilience of the community.

